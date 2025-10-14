Murder of Maksym Materukhin on the funicular — Artem Kosov, sentenced to life imprisonment, appealed the sentence

Artem Kosov, sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin on the Kyiv funicular, will appeal his sentence.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed Suspilne about this.

On September 22, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv found former State Security Department employee Artem Kosov guilty of murdering a teenager. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

During the court debates, Kosovʼs defense requested that the article of the indictment be reclassified from "intentional murder" to "negligent homicide". The defense claimed that intent had not been proven.

The accused pleaded guilty and repented in his final words. He stated that he did not want to kill the young man and had no intention of doing so.

The murder of a teenager at the Kyiv funicular station occurred on April 7, 2024. State Security Department employee Artem Kosov, who, according to the investigation, was drunk and on drugs, was clinging to passengers, among whom was 16-year-old Maksym Materuhin. After getting out of the car, Kosov pushed the boy. Maksym broke the glass in the station window with his head — a fragment cut his carotid artery, the boy died on the spot.

During interrogation, Kosov constantly confused, changed his statements, and refused to answer questions. However, witnesses confirmed that his actions were deliberate.

On September 22, a court sentenced a man accused of murdering a teenager to life in prison. The boyʼs parents called it a "fair sentence".

