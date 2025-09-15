Prosecutor General: Witnesses confirmed that the suspect in the murder of Maksym Materukhin on the funicular acted intentionally

Witnesses confirmed that the actions of Artem Kosov, suspected of murdering Maksym Materukhin on the funicular, were intentional.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after the court hearing on September 15.

At the beginning of the hearing, two witnesses were re-interviewed because there was no audio in the court proceedings. The re-interview was conducted so that there would be no grounds to overturn the verdict.

In addition to the witnessesʼ statements, the intentionality of the actions of the accused Artem Kosov is also confirmed by the conclusions of a comprehensive forensic, medical-criminalistic and traceological examination.

The experts established that Maksymʼs injuries were caused by the accusedʼs purposeful actions. The Prosecutor General says that Kosovʼs version of an accidental fall is ruled out.

The case has now entered its final stage, the stage of debate. The prosecution made a speech, analyzed all the evidence, and stated: it was a premeditated murder with hooligan motives.

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasizes that prosecutors are asking to find Kosov guilty of a crime under Clause 7, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to impose life imprisonment as a punishment.

The next hearing will be held on September 17: after the debate, the court is to go to the deliberation room to make a decision.

