A young man died at the funicular station in Kyiv. The SBI opened a case because the suspect was a law enforcement officer

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal investigation into the murder of a minor at the funicular station in Kyiv. It turned out that the attacker worked in the Department of State Security of Ukraine.
The investigation established that on the evening of April 7, a conflict arose between a man who serves as a driver in a law enforcement agency and an underage youth. At the upper station of the funicular, a law enforcement officer pushed a teenager. He fell, broke the glass with his head and received a fatal neck cut. The guy died on the spot.
The detained law enforcement officer was suspended from duty.
Currently, a complex of operational and investigative actions is underway. The detainee is being prepared to be charged with premeditated murder — part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The man faces from 7 to 15 years in prison.
- In social networks on the evening of April 7, it was written that in Kyiv, at the funicular station, during an argument, a young man broke a glass and fatally cut another young man with a fragment. The conflict between young men took place at the upper station of the funicular leading to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the St. Michaelʼs Monastery. At 8:01 p.m., Kyivpastrans announced the suspension of traffic due to a "hooligan incident."