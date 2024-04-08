A young man died at the funicular station in Kyiv. The SBI opened a case because the suspect was a law enforcement officer

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal investigation into the murder of a minor at the funicular station in Kyiv. It turned out that the attacker worked in the Department of State Security of Ukraine.

The investigation established that on the evening of April 7, a conflict arose between a man who serves as a driver in a law enforcement agency and an underage youth. At the upper station of the funicular, a law enforcement officer pushed a teenager. He fell, broke the glass with his head and received a fatal neck cut. The guy died on the spot.

The detained law enforcement officer was suspended from duty.

Currently, a complex of operational and investigative actions is underway. The detainee is being prepared to be charged with premeditated murder — part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The man faces from 7 to 15 years in prison.