The European Union plans to allocate more than €100 million to Ukraine. What will the money be used for?

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the EU is working to allocate another €100 million in winter aid to Ukraine. The EU has allocated another €16 million to establish a special tribunal to investigate Russian aggression against Ukraine and support Ukrainian children deported by Russia and victims of sexual violence.

Interfax-Ukraine writes about this.

“The European Union has already mobilized €800 million to support Ukraine this winter. We are working to allocate an additional €100 million for generators, shelters and weather protection equipment,” Kallas said in Kyiv at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Kallas reported that the European Union has allocated the first €10 million to establish a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Another €6 million will go to support Ukrainian children deported by Russia and victims of sexual violence. The head of European diplomacy called these crimes "one of the darkest pages of the war unleashed by Russia".