Today, 39 countries are blessing the Special Tribunal to investigate aggression against Ukraine. Where will it meet? Will Putin be tried there? Where will the money come from? Babelʼs explainer

A team of international lawyers worked on the creation of the Tribunal from the Ukrainian side. From the very beginning, it was Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych, later he was joined by then-Ministry of Justice employees Iryna Mudra, Mykola Yurlov and their teams. The group that worked on the Tribunal included legal advisors — representatives of the Foreign Ministries of their countries.

The Ukrainian team in Riga after the next meeting of the group working on the creation of the Special Tribunal: (left) Ambassador at Large Anton Korynevych, (center) Head of the delegation, Deputy Head of the Special Tribunal Iryna Mudra, (far right) Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice Zakhar Tropin and his deputy Mykola Yurlov. Facebook The 12th meeting of the group on the establishment of the Special Tribunal, which took place in Riga at the end of December 2024. Facebook

The group had to find its own way. The classic path was for the International Tribunal to be established by the UN Security Council, but Russia would veto this decision. In addition, they wanted to be able to try Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is responsible for the aggression. Only an International Tribunal established by the UN Security Council or the International Criminal Court (ICC) can try a sitting president.

So at first, Western partners, in particular the G7 countries, did not want to create the Tribunal at all. Then they did not want to give it the authority to prosecute Putin, as well as the Russian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Part of the group was against trying the criminals without their presence, Ukrainian representatives insisted that this would not be able to punish anyone, because Russia would refuse to extradite anyone.

On February 22, 1993, the UN Security Council unanimously votes in favor of Resolution 927, which established the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The partners also proposed that the Tribunal be based on Ukrainian legislation. Ukraine was against judges passing sentences on attacks on Ukraine “in the name of Ukraine”. Kyiv was particularly helped in defending its position by representatives of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Romania, and Liechtenstein.

How will the tribunal be established?

The Tribunal (in essence, an international organization) will be established on the basis of an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe. This agreement must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The agreement is accompanied by the Statute of the Special Tribunal, which will stipulate what is considered a crime of aggression and how the Tribunal should operate. Another document is an expanded partial agreement on the establishment of the Tribunal, which will be signed by states that are not members of the Council of Europe. It is expected that Japan, Canada, Australia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and other countries will sign the agreement.

If at the beginning of the negotiations on the establishment of the Tribunal, the partners insisted that it be guided by Ukrainian legislation, now the Tribunal will be guided primarily by its Statute and international law. If the Statute and international law do not contain answers to the Tribunalʼs questions, then the judges and prosecutors will be guided by Ukrainian law, as well as the practice of international tribunals for Yugoslavia, Rwanda, and others.

The former president of Yugoslavia (and then Serbia) Slobodan Milosevic, despite doubts, ended up on trial at the International Tribunal. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Where will the Tribunal sit?

In the Netherlands, namely in the traditional capital of justice — The Hague. After the establishment of the Tribunal, the Netherlands will conclude a separate agreement with it, which will allocate a building for it. It is not yet known in which building it will be located.

Who exactly will fall under the jurisdiction of the Tribunal?

The crime of aggression is a leadership crime, so the Tribunal will not try ordinary soldiers or even brigade commanders. The Tribunal will prosecute the political and military leadership — those who made the decision to attack Ukraine. This includes at least 20 Russian political and military leaders. And, of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Will Putin be tried?

While he is president, no. But the Tribunal will be able to investigate Putinʼs actions.

Ukraine has convinced its partners that the Tribunal should investigate the actions of the “troika”: President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov — up to the stage where the prosecutor writes an indictment, presents it, and hands it over to the investigating judge. However, they will only be able to be tried after they leave their positions.

The Tribunal could potentially investigate the actions of both Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean President Kim Jong Un. The former allowed Russian troops to advance on the Kyiv region through Belarusian territory, while the latter replenished the Russian army with its own fighters. Investigating Kim Jong Unʼs actions is a bit more difficult, because the Koreans have so far only fought in the Kursk region, they have not entered Ukraine. However, Ukraine insists that it was in self-defense in the Kursk region and resisted Russian aggression. If Kim Jong Unʼs involvement is proven, this Tribunal will become the only place in the world where Kim Jong Un can be prosecuted for at least one of his crimes.