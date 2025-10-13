Hamas releases all 20 Israeli hostages. Trump declares end to war

Hamas has handed over 13 more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, the second and final group of 20 still-living prisoners held by the group until recently.

This is reported by the Israeli media outlet Ynet.

Among those released: Bar Kuperstein, Eviatar David, Rom Breslavsky, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinan Or, Elkanah Buchbot, Maxim Harkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Tsengauker, David and Ariel Cuneo, as well as Eitan Horn.

The other seven hostages were released earlier that day. They are already in Israeli territory — the IDF released a video of the vehicles carrying the hostages returning home.

According to The Time of Israel, the bodies of 28 other hostages still remain in Hamas hands, with most of them scheduled to be transferred to Israel later today.

The US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel today. Speaking to reporters in the Knesset, Trump answered in the affirmative when asked whether the war in the Gaza Strip was over.

"This is a wonderful day. This is a brand new beginning, and I donʼt think anything like this has ever happened before," he said, standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

War between Israel and Hamas

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. In mid-January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached agreements on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, but on the night of March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on August 7 that the country intends to take control of the entire coastal territory. In mid-August, the Israeli military approved a framework plan for a new offensive operation in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Gaza City on September 15, with tanks entering the area.

From March to October, the US and mediators tried to resolve the war. There were several rounds of negotiations, but the sides were unable to reach an agreement.

On October 8, the US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of his peace plan. The following day, the Israeli government approved the agreement.

