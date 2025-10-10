The government has updated the appearance of the memorial plaques at the National War Memorial Cemetery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the appearance of memorial plaques on the columbarium niches of the National War Memorial Cemetery.

This is stated on the government website.

The location of the elements on the plaque has been changed. The designation of the branch of the military or service body and the abbreviated name of the military unit have also been added, and the place for the religious symbol has been clarified. These elements can be added at the request of the executors of the deceasedʼs will.

Урядовий портал

"A gravestone is installed on the columbarium niche of a deceased (deceased) person — a memorial slab made of light-colored natural stone, on the front surface of which is a monochrome portrait of the deceased, an image of the small State Emblem of Ukraine (trident), an inscription in the state language of the personʼs name, patronymic (if any), surname, date of birth and death, military or special rank (if any)," the document states.