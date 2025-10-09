IAEA: External power supply has begun to be restored at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The process of restoring external power supply has begun at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

This was reported by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

“After intensive consultations, a process has begun leading to the restoration of power supply outside the facility — via the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 lines,” Grossi said. These lines connect the plant to the Ukrainian power grid.

Grossi added that it will take some time to restore power, but both Ukraine and Russia are "cooperating constructively" with IAEA.

IAEA added that the Chornobyl NPP still does not have access to the 330 kV power line. It was disconnected on October 1 due to a Russian attack on the power substation in Slavutych.