The Verkhovna Rada allowed the booking of men who are wanted and without a military ID card

On October 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in second reading and as a whole Bill No. 13335, which allows for the reservation of men with problems with military registration at critical enterprises.

This is stated in the project card on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The decision was supported by 272 MPs.

The document gives critical enterprises, as well as enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, the right to reserve military-liable employees for 45 days:

who do not have or have an improperly issued military registration document;

who are not on military registration;

who did not specify personal data for the territorial recruitment and social support center;

who are wanted by TRC .

Such a reservation is provided only once a year and does not exempt from liability for violation of military registration rules.

A maximum probationary period of 45 days is also established when hiring for military industrial enterprises. If the employee does not eliminate the violation of military registration within the specified period, the employer has the right to dismiss him.

At the end of May, the government increased the volume of reservations from mobilization — now it is possible to reserve 100% of military-liable enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are determined to be critically important for ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

