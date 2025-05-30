The government has increased the volume of reservations for mobilization. What has changed?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the procedure for reservation of military conscripts — the volume of reservations will increase.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that these changes allowed the reservation of 100% of military-liable enterprises, institutions and organizations that are determined to be critically important for ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

In addition, special conditions have been introduced for enterprises that protect fuel and energy complex facilities. Such enterprises can apply any of the three established criteria — currently optional criteria regarding the absence of tax arrears and the level of the average salary at the enterprise of at least UAH 20 000.

Also, for such enterprises, the requirement for the average monthly salary of reserved employees to be at least UAH 20 000 was abolished.

In early April, Ukraine expanded the reservation of critical municipal infrastructure workers. The possible percentage of the number of reserved workers was increased from 50% to 75%.

