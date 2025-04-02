Ukraine expands reservation for critical municipal infrastructure workers

The government has adopted a resolution allowing businesses servicing critical municipal infrastructure to furlough up to 75% of their employees.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

The possible percentage of the number of reserved places has been increased from 50% to 75%. The department writes that this will help reduce the staff shortage in the field of public utilities. This includes specialists who provide heat supply, water supply and sewage, and garbage collection.

"Local enterprises often work at the limit of their capabilities due to a shortage of personnel. Without experienced specialists, fitters, operators, and a sufficient number of repair crews, it becomes extremely difficult to maintain networks in proper condition," said Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Kostyantyn Kovalchuk.

Also, for such enterprises, the Cabinet of Ministers has relaxed the requirements for criteria regarding the salaries of employees they want to hire.

On the eve, April 1, Ukraine updated the rules for reservation of employees.

