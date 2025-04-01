Ukraine has updated the rules for reservation of employees. What has changed?

Starting today, April 1, reservations can only be made by companies with an updated criticality status and only in electronic format.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Reservations made under the old rules have ended. Businesses that have updated their criticality status can continue to reserve employees. The rest must update their status — here are instructions on how to do it.

From now on, reservation requests will be processed within 72 hours, not 24 hours.

If your reservation has not appeared today, it means that your employer did not re-reserve you or the company was unable to confirm or update your critical status. In this case, the Ministry of Defense advises you to contact your management for clarification.

All other types of deferrals operate according to their terms and do not end on April 1. If everything is fine with the status of the enterprise, then the employee can be reserved on the "Diia" portal.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.