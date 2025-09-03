The Verkhovna Rada allowed booking men without a military ID and wanted by TRC

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 13335, which allows critical enterprises to reserve military personnel who have problems with military registration documents. Such reservation will last for 45 days.

This was reported by a member of parliament from the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram page.

Now the following military-liable employees of critical enterprises will be subject to reservation:

who do not have or have an improperly issued military registration document;

who are not on military registration;

who did not specify personal data for the territorial recruitment and social support center;

who are wanted by TRC .

The conscript must bring his documents into order within 45 days, otherwise the employer has the right to fire him.

At the same time, for reserved employees who have problems with military registration, the probationary period cannot exceed 45 days.

The changes will come into force only when the Verkhovna Rada votes for them in the second reading and the president signs the corresponding bill.