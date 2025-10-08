Belgian air defense manufacturer reports increase in number of unidentified drones over its facilities

One of the largest European companies producing air defense systems, Thales Belgium, reported that unidentified drones are increasingly flying over its facilities.

This is reported by Politico.

The companyʼs director, Alain Kevrin, said the number of drones has increased in the past few months, with the most frequent sightings over the Évegnée Fort factory in Liège, where explosives for 70mm rockets are assembled and stored.

Thales warns that the increase in the number of unidentified drones threatens the safety of production and workers. The company has already installed drone detection systems, but under current law it cannot use signal jammers or other means to neutralize them.

“We have no legal right to intervene, even if drones fly directly over our facilities,” Kevren noted.

Thales is currently ramping up production of its FZ275 missiles, which can be used to destroy drones. Most of them are being sent to Ukraine. The company wants the government to define clear rules for how to act in the event of drones appearing over strategic objects.

"The process needs to be clarified. This is a situation that we will all have to deal with," the company director emphasized.

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered the airspace of Estonia.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, they were also recorded in Norway, Germany, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark. After this, Germany reported the creation of the Center for Protection against Drones.

