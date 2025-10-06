Over 50 MEPs call for opening accession talks with Moldova in letter, but donʼt mention Ukraine

A group of MEPs from 19 EU countries called on European Council President Antonio Costa to “immediately move to the next phase of negotiations” on Moldova’s accession to the bloc. The document made no mention of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Moldova are moving synchronously along the path of European integration: both countries have completed the screening of legislation and are simultaneously moving to the next stages of negotiations.

European Parliament Vice-President Victor Negrescu wrote that the initiative brought together 55 MEPs representing the main democratic political forces in the EU.

In a letter to Costa, the parliamentarians demand the start of negotiations on Moldovaʼs membership in separate chapters, recognizing the reforms the country has already carried out.

"This is a strong political signal: the European Parliament unconditionally supports the European future of the Republic of Moldova, recognizes the reforms carried out and demands that the choice of Moldovan citizens, expressed in the results of the parliamentary elections, be taken into account and respected," Negrescu emphasized.

According to the MEPs, such a decision would be “not only a logical next step” but also “a strategic investment in regional stability, security and prosperity”. The appeal states that the EU “must act now” to reaffirm its support for democracy, sustainability and the European aspirations of the Moldovan citizens.

Politico previously reported that the EU is considering separating Moldovaʼs European integration process from Ukraine. It was expected that such a move could provide a powerful electoral boost to President Maia Sandu ahead of parliamentary elections.

