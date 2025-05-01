Ukraine and Moldova will jointly open the first negotiation cluster for EU accession

Kyiv and Chisinau will jointly open the first negotiation cluster within the framework of the European Union accession process.

This was reported on May 1 by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

The day before, she spoke with Ukraineʼs Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna. Marta Kos emphasized that the conversation was productive, and the cluster for the two states will be opened "simultaneously and as soon as possible".

"Ukraine has made outstanding progress in reforms, and the European Commission has provided a clear positive recommendation to the EU Council to move forward with the first cluster," the official wrote.

In an interview with Radio Liberty the other day, Marta Kos said that Brussels is considering the option of separating Moldova from Ukraine during the accession process. All because Hungary is blocking Kyivʼs efforts to join.

