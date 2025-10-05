Putin said that the transfer of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine could destroy relations between the US and Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened the United States with "destroying relations" if it transfers long-range American “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with propagandist Pavel Zarubin.

"There were issues related to discussing problems with the supply of new weapons systems, including long-range high-precision systems — this is ʼTomahawkʼ, etc. I have already said that this will lead to the destruction of our relations, at least the positive trends that have emerged in these relations," Putin said.

He emphasized that he says what he thinks. However, what happens next, according to the Kremlin leader, depends not only on Russia.

In late September, the US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that Washington was discussing the potential transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelensky had personally requested from Trump. However, the final decision remains with the US president.

The US Presidentʼs Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg confirmed on September 29 that Trump authorized long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory.

However, Reuters writes that the Trump administration is unlikely to be able to transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, as existing stocks are already being used for the US Navy and other needs.

