On the evening of October 4, debris from an unknown object resembling a drone was discovered in the Masovian Voivodeship of Poland.

This was reported by the Polish media outlet RMF24, citing a police statement.

The remains of the object were found by a local resident in a field near the village of Zaremby Warcholy, Ostrovsky District. Nearby is an empty house.

Police officers secured the discovered object. They informed the military gendarmerie and the prosecutorʼs office.

On September 10, Russia attacked Poland with drones, marking the first time Polish aircraft have shot down drones over its territory. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times.

NATO has invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty because of the Russian drone incursions into Poland.

On September 21, new wreckage of Russian drones was found in three settlements in Poland — Strometz, Wodyne, and Sulmici.

