New Russian drone wreckage found in Poland

New wreckage of Russian drones was found in three settlements in Poland — Strometz (Białobrzeg County), Wodyne (Siedlce County), and Sulmici (Zamost County).

This was reported by the Polish publication PAP, citing Major Damian Stanula, press secretary of the Military Gendarmerie Department in Lublin.

The Polish Military Gendarmerie reported that it is conducting activities at the sites where drones have been detected, in the vicinity of these settlements.

It is noted that one of the drones was found by a mushroom picker on the morning of Sunday, September 21. It is the wreckage of a Russian Gerber-type decoy drone. Part of the drone is stuck in a tree, and part has fallen to the ground.

After completing the work at the site where the drone was found, they promised to transfer the case to the district prosecutorʼs office in Zamość.

On September 10, Russia attacked Poland with drones, marking the first time Polish aircraft have shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the Ukrainian border into Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

Author: Yulia Zavadska

