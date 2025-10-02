It became known when the heating season will start in Kyiv

Tomorrow, October 3, the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other social institutions begins in Kyiv.

This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Heat is supplied to these institutions based on their individual requests. Therefore, the decision on the need for connection to heat is made by the heads of institutions and organizations.

Klitschko did not specify when heating will be turned on in residential buildings. According to him, before making such a decision, it is necessary to weigh all factors: the rational use of energy sources, the inexpediency of unnecessary heating costs by residents, as well as the situation in the energy system.

"Not only current, but also forecasted temperature indicators should be taken into account. In order to save both the city residentsʼ money and energy resources. Therefore, the first to receive heat, as usual, will be institutions and institutions of the social sphere," he concluded.