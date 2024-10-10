Kyiv will start connecting social infrastructure facilities to heating from October 14

From October 14, the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other institutions of the cityʼs social sphere will begin in Kyiv.

The mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko informed about this.

The heat will be connected according to the individual requests of the heads of these institutions, taking into account the functional specifics.

Residential buildings will start connecting when the average daily temperature drops to +8 °C for three days and the cooling trend continues.

"The decision on the start of the heating season is made taking into account the factors of ensuring comfort for citizens, rational use of energy resources and economical consumption of electricity," he added.

