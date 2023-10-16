Kyiv connects residential buildings to heat

Residential buildings will be connected to heat supply in Kyiv from October 16. Previously, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc. were already connected.
The Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko writes about this.
According to him, it will take a few days to start the centralized heating system of Kyiv — it is one of the largest in Europe (its length is about 3 000 km).
Due to the gradual decrease in temperature, the residents of Kyiv could use electrical appliances for heating and thereby overload the power supply system, so the authorities decided to start the heating season now.
- On August 14, the Minister of Energy informed that Ukraine had filled storage facilities ahead of schedule with natural gas for the heating season. In the new heating season, heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged.
- On October 9, the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky reported that the meteorological autumn began in the capital on October 2. The average daily air temperature that day was below +15 °C (+13.9 °C). Meteorological autumn was delayed by more than two weeks this year.