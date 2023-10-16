Kyiv connects residential buildings to heat

Residential buildings will be connected to heat supply in Kyiv from October 16. Previously, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc. were already connected.

The Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko writes about this.

According to him, it will take a few days to start the centralized heating system of Kyiv — it is one of the largest in Europe (its length is about 3 000 km).

Due to the gradual decrease in temperature, the residents of Kyiv could use electrical appliances for heating and thereby overload the power supply system, so the authorities decided to start the heating season now.