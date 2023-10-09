The heating season has begun in Kyiv

Kyiv has already started connecting social infrastructure facilities (hospitals, schools, kindergartens) to heat at the request of their managers.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on October 9.

As for the communal sphere, residential buildings, the local authorities cater to the weather "in order to rationally spend heat." When the average daily temperature is below +8 °C [+46.4 °F] for three days in a row, with a further forecast for cooling, communal buildings will also be connected. At the same time, the association of co-owners of an apartment building and housing and construction cooperatives (HCC) — according to their applications.

On October 9, the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky reported that the meteorological autumn began in the capital on October 2. The average daily air temperature that day was below +15 °C [+59 °F]. Meteorological autumn was delayed by more than two weeks this year.