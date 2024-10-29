Heating for residential buildings is turned on in Kyiv

On October 30, the heating season for residential buildings will begin in Kyiv.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed about this.

The capital decided to connect houses to heating due to a significant cooling, which is expected in the coming days. For three days, the average daily air temperature will be lower than +8 ℃.

It will take about seven days to fully deploy Kyivʼs centralized heat supply system.

For hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other social institutions of the city, the heating season started on October 14. They are warmly connected to them at the individual request of the heads of these institutions.

This year, meteorological autumn in Kyiv began on September 30 — two weeks later than the climatic norm.

