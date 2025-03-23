The heating season in Kyiv will end on March 24

Kyiv will end the heating season on Monday, March 24. The city authorities made this decision, taking into account the forecastersʼ forecast of stable warming.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

Residential buildings will begin to be disconnected from heat supply starting Monday. Buildings of social institutions — medical facilities, kindergartens, schools, and others — will be disconnected upon individual requests from their managers.

Compared to last year, this year the heating is being turned off a few days earlier, as the air temperature allows.

Klitschko noted that Kyivʼs centralized heating system is the largest in Ukraine and one of the largest in Europe. It takes about a week to deploy and complete its work.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.