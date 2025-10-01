Media: Russian shadow fleet tanker detained near France suspected of launching drones over Denmark

A Russian shadow fleet tanker detained by the French Navy is suspected of launching drones over Denmark.

This is reported by the French media AFP and M6 Info.

We are talking about the Boracay ship (previous names Pushpa and Kiwala), which sailed under the flag of Benin and is under EU sanctions.

AFP writes that this ship was off the coast of Denmark from September 22 to 25, when unidentified drones were spotted over the country, including its military facilities. The ship has now been anchored off Saint-Nazaire in western France for several days.

AFP sources in the military say that the ship was taken under control on Saturday, September 27. And government sources confirmed that French military personnel boarded it.

In September, a number of airspace violations by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, and their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Due to the appearance of drones, Copenhagenʼs main airport was temporarily closed, and they were also recorded in Norway, Germany, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark. After this, Germany announced the creation of the Center for Protection against Drones.

On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian military would deploy a mission to Denmark to share experience in countering drones.

