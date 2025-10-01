In Russia, the captured “Azov” Dmytro Remez was sentenced to 18 years in a penal colony

A military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 33-year-old captured “Azov” Brigade fighter Dmytro Remez to 18 years in a maximum-security colony.

This is reported by the Russian publication Mediazona.

Remez is originally from Zaporizhzhia and worked in the police until 2017. He later joined the “Azov” battalion, which the Russian authorities illegally recognized as a “terrorist organization”.

The Russian court accused Remez of "participation in a terrorist community and training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities".

On May 15, 2025, Dmytro Remez was also added to the list of "terrorists and extremists" by “Rosfinmonitoring”.

