In Russia, an “Azov” soldier was sentenced to 21 years in strict regime prison

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced “Azov” fighter Vladyslav Shpak to 21 years in prison in a maximum-security colony.

This is reported by the Russian media outlet Mediazona with reference to the courtʼs press service.

Shpak was charged with participating in a terrorist community and receiving training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.

Vladyslav has been serving in the village of Urzuf since 2020. In February 2022, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, he and his comrades were transferred to Mariupol. Shpak participated in the defense of the “Azovstal” plant, and on May 17, he surrendered to the command on orders from the command.

From the materials presented in court, it is not entirely clear what exactly Shpak did in “Azov”. Some documents state that he “performed the duties of a machine gunner”, while others refer to him as an “assistant grenade launcher” and a “scout driver”.

The state prosecutor demanded 19 years of strict regime for the “Azov” soldier. However, after that, the judge decided to return the case to the stage of judicial investigation, and at the repeated debates a week later, the prosecutor requested 22 years.

When asked whether he felt any hostility towards the citizens and authorities of the Russian Federation "after the start of the military conflict," Shpak replied: "Towards the citizens — no, towards the authorities — yes."

This is not the first time that the Russians have illegally tried Ukrainian military personnel. In March, a court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 23 captured Ukrainians — “Azov” fighters and people who worked in its logistics — to imprisonment in a maximum-security colony.

