Prisoners of war of “Azov” fighters sentenced in Russia

A Russian court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 23 captured Ukrainians — fighters of the “Azov” brigade and people who worked in its logistics support — to imprisonment in a maximum-security colony.

This was reported by the Russian opposition media outlet Mediazona.

Initially, 24 people were involved in the fabricated case. However, in July 2024, Oleksandr Ishchenko, who worked as a driver in the “Azov” brigade, died in a Russian pre-trial detention center — the case against him was closed. Two more servicemen — Davyd Kasatkin and Dmytro Labinsky — returned to Ukraine in exchange before the trial began. Later, Ukraine exchanged nine more women: eight cooks and one storekeeper, who worked in the brigadeʼs logistics.

The captured Ukrainians were accused of having served in Azov at various times and of allegedly expressing a “negative attitude towards the Russian-speaking population” and of holding “pro-Ukrainian radical views”.

12 Ukrainian prisoners were present at the Rostov court, and they received the following terms:

Oleksandr Mukhin — 22 years old;

Yaroslav Zhdamarov — 22 years old;

Oleh Zharkov — 13 years old;

Anatoliy Hrytsyk — 13 years old;

Oleksiy Smykov — 13 years old;

Oleh Mizhhorodsky — 17 years old;

Oleksandr Irkha — 15 years old;

Artem Hrebeshkov — 20 years old;

Artur Hretskyi — 22 years old;

Oleksandr Merochenets — 22 years old;

Oleh Tyshkul — 22 years old;

Mykyta Timonin — 22 years old.

All the convicts will appeal the verdict. Before the verdict was announced, Oleh Zharkov felt unwell — his stomach hurt, and an ambulance was called for him.

Another 11 Ukrainians were sentenced in absentia because they returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange. Davyd Kasatkin and Dmytro Labynsky were sentenced in absentia to 23 years in a maximum-security colony. Another nine exchanged women, who worked as army cooks at various times, were sentenced in absentia to terms in a general-security colony, since there are no maximum-security colonies for women in Russia.

International humanitarian law prohibits the trial of prisoners of war — Russia is once again violating this.