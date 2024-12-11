The Russian Federation sentenced Ukrainian prisoners of war to prison

The Russians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region condemned the military of 36 separate brigades of marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which defended Mariupol at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

This is reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"All of them defended Mariupol from the Russian invaders, were on the territory of the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant, and then were captured by the Russians," the city council said.

Andrii Shestak, Nazariy Moroz, Vladyslav Yavorskyi, Vadym Shulha, Serhiy Yampolskyi, Maksym Kolbasin, Dmytro Shalara, Volodymyr Penzin and Kostyantyn Romanyuk are among the convicts.

Ukrainian soldiers were sentenced to different terms: from 24 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment.

This is far from the first case when the Russians illegally tried the Ukrainian military. For example, on February 7, 2024, the so-called "Supreme Court" of the "DPR" group in Donetsk sentenced 33 Ukrainian military personnel from the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and 17th tank brigade of the Armed Forces to imprisonment in a high-security colony. Ukrainians were given terms from 27 to 29 years.

They were found "guilty" of brutal treatment of civilians, murder, attempted murder and willful damage to property. The military allegedly shelled residential buildings in the settlements of Sartana, Sakhanka, Talakivka, Stary Krym, Zaichenko and Dzerzhynske in the Donetsk region. The Investigative Committee of Russia named some of the convicts.

After that, the Ombudsman of Ukraine turned to the UN and the Red Cross Society.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.