The Ombudsman of Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross after Russiaʼs “sentence” of 33 Ukrainian prisoners

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to record violations of international humanitarian law after the so-called "DPR court" controlled by Moscow sentenced 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war to 27-29 years in prison strict regime.

Lubinets wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The ombudsman emphasized that the verdicts were announced by the court of the terrorist group "DPR", whose jurisdiction is not recognized by the international community. The sentences of such a court are illegal and violate the right to a fair trial for prisoners.

"I call on the world community to increase the pressure on the aggressor to stop the practice of sentencing by fake courts Ukrainian defenders who drive the enemy from their land," added the ombudsman.

What happened?

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the so-called "Supreme Court" of the "DPR" group in Donetsk sentenced 33 Ukrainian military personnel from the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and 17th tank brigade of the Armed Forces to imprisonment in a high-security colony. Ukrainians were given terms from 27 to 29 years.

They were found "guilty" of brutal treatment of civilians, murder, attempted murder and willful damage to property. The military allegedly shelled residential buildings in the settlements of Sartana, Sakhanka, Talakivka, Stary Krym, Zaichenko and Dzerzhynske in the Donetsk region.

The Investigative Committee of Russia named the names and surnames of some of the convicts.