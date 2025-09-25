SBU detained the leadership of the “renewed MSEC” in the Odesa region for forging certificates

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the leadership of the “renewed MSEC” in the Odesa region. According to the investigation, the leader and two officials were selling fictitious medical certificates.

This is reported by SBU.

Law enforcement officials say that for sums of $3 000 or more, the detained suspects drew up unfounded conclusions about the alleged presence of serious illnesses and then assigned a disability group.

To mass-produce fake medical documents, the organizer of the scheme recruited members of an expert team — a presiding cardiologist and a medical registrar.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

SBU documented how they received orders from at least 50 “clients” who hoped to avoid conscription or be discharged from service. The Security Service officers detained all three defendants while they were being given bribes for fake medical reports.

During the searches, draft records, personal files of conscripts, and smartphones with evidence of illegal activities were found on the detainees.

Currently, investigators from the Security Service have informed them of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and receiving a bribe.

All those involved are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

What preceded

At the end of October 2024, the Ministry of Health reported that the central MSEC would be liquidated by the end of the year. This decision was preceded by the exposure of the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Current heads of MSEC will not be allowed to hold positions in the updated system of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for work at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only if they are practicing medicine.

From January 1, 2025, medical and social expert commissions were liquidated in Ukraine. Instead, expert commissions formed in cluster and supracluster hospitals will operate, and the concept of "medical and social expertise" is being replaced by the term "assessment of everyday human functioning".

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with law enforcement officers, checked 1 692 decisions of medical and social expert commissions regarding officials.

According to the results of the check, 423 people were sent for additional examination. In 445 cases, the disability assessment was canceled. And in 286 cases, new decisions were made, in particular, on changing the disability group (226 cases) or changing the term of disability assessment (60 cases).

In August, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachev stated that, at the initiative of the Bureau, more than 800 decisions of medical and social expert commissions on the assignment of disability to law enforcement officers and employees of state bodies had already been canceled.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.