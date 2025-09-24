The court did not believe in the deterioration of the MP Shufrychʼs health and left him in custody

On September 24, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv left unchanged the preventive measure for the MP Nestor Shufrych, who is accused of high treason.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The lawyers requested house arrest due to the deteriorating health of the MP, including his hearing. Shufrychʼs defense stated that there were no risks of being held in custody, and that the suspect needed medical rehabilitation.

Nestor Shufrych himself said that he has difficulty walking due to pain after the surgery, which took place seven months ago. According to him, he did not receive post-operative rehabilitation.

The court denied the motion, as prosecutors insisted that there was a risk of the defendant fleeing. Therefore, Shufrych remains in custody until October 4.

Shufrychʼs case

In September 2023, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of high treason. According to the investigation, he closely cooperated and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated Russian agents in Ukraine.

One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activities in the information sphere: he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have a "single history", and that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people".

On September 15, a court remanded Shufrych in custody without bail. A number of medals, a collection of tunics, and a dozen Soviet awards were found at his home in the village of Kozyn, Kyiv region.

Babelʼs sources in SBU also reported that during the searches, a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was found in Shufrychʼs apartment. It provides for renaming these regions into "krais", broad autonomy, holding elections, and forming separate "governments" and "parliaments". The document, dated July 2014, bears the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Nestor Shufrych.

In September 2023, the Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the position of Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

