The Defense Forces confirmed attacks on several Russian energy facilities on September 24, as well as a strike on the Astrakhan GPP on September 22.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Bashkortostan, the “Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat” oil refinery was under attack. The ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was damaged. The plant is still on fire. This enterprise processed up to 10 million tons of oil per year and is a key producer of liquid rocket fuel in Russia.

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, the “Kuzmichi-1” oil pumping station, which is part of the crude oil transportation system to the southern regions of the Russian Federation, was attacked. The “Zenzevatka” oil pumping station, which ensures the transportation of oil through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline, was also attacked.

The Defense Forces also targeted a UAV production facility in the settlement of Valuyki, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. A hit and a fire were recorded.

The General Staff also confirmed a successful attack on the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant on September 22. Production areas were damaged, which caused a halt to part of the production process. The fact that production at the plant had stopped was previously reported by Reuters.

This gas processing plant is one of the worldʼs largest gas chemical complexes and the main producer of sulfur for explosives in the Russian Federation, providing up to 66% of Russian production. The annual volume of oil products processed at the Astrakhan gas processing plant is up to 3.2 million tons per year.

Ukraine has been actively attacking energy facilities in Russia in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

