News

Reuters: Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia suspended operations after drone attack

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia, controlled by energy giant “Gazprom”, suspended production of motor fuel on September 22 after a fire caused by a drone attack.

This was reported to Reuters by three industry sources.

According to them, the fire engulfed a condensate production facility with a capacity of 3 million tons per year. It produces gasoline and diesel.

Sources said the plant, located near the Caspian Sea, about 1,675 km from the Ukrainian border, could resume production only in a few weeks or even months.

The St. Petersburg Commodity Exchange suspended the sale of wholesale fuel lots from the Astrakhan plant on Monday, September 22.

The plant was also attacked by drones in early February, halting fuel production. Industry sources said the damaged facility resumed operations in late August.

In 2024, the plant processed 1.8 million tons of stable condensate, producing 800 thousand tons of gasoline, 600 thousand tons of diesel, and 300 thousand tons of fuel oil.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.