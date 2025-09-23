Reuters: Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia suspended operations after drone attack

The Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia, controlled by energy giant “Gazprom”, suspended production of motor fuel on September 22 after a fire caused by a drone attack.

This was reported to Reuters by three industry sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to them, the fire engulfed a condensate production facility with a capacity of 3 million tons per year. It produces gasoline and diesel.

Sources said the plant, located near the Caspian Sea, about 1,675 km from the Ukrainian border, could resume production only in a few weeks or even months.

The St. Petersburg Commodity Exchange suspended the sale of wholesale fuel lots from the Astrakhan plant on Monday, September 22.

The plant was also attacked by drones in early February, halting fuel production. Industry sources said the damaged facility resumed operations in late August.

In 2024, the plant processed 1.8 million tons of stable condensate, producing 800 thousand tons of gasoline, 600 thousand tons of diesel, and 300 thousand tons of fuel oil.

Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.