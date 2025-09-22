Putin said that Russia is ready to extend the nuclear arms reduction treaty, which it had previously suspended

Putin said on September 22 that he was ready to extend the SOW-III treaty for one year if the US President Donald Trump did the same. In 2023, Putin signed a law suspending the treaty.

Reuters writes about this.

Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council that he was ready to postpone the termination of the SOW-III treaty for one year "in the interests of global non-proliferation" and help stimulate dialogue with Washington on a follow-up treaty if Trump was willing to do the same.

The treaty is due to expire on February 5, 2026. Disagreements over Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine mean the parties have not begun talks to renew or revise the treaty, although Trump has spoken of his desire to conclude a new nuclear arms control agreement, including with China.

The current Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms was signed between Russia and the United States in 2010. This is the third treaty between the two states — the largest owners of nuclear weapons, and it will be in force until 2026.

The United States signed the first such agreement with the USSR in the summer of 1991, and the second — with Russia in 1993.

The agreements provide that Russia and the United States will jointly reduce their nuclear warheads, as well as possible nuclear weapon delivery systems — from missiles to strategic bombers.

The main means of monitoring these treaties are bilateral inspections. That is, representatives of Russia and the United States have the right to visit each otherʼs nuclear facilities and personally verify whether each country is actually reducing its nuclear weapons.

The bilateral consultative commission, which deals with practical issues of implementing the SOW-Treaty, last met in Geneva in October 2021. In the summer of 2022, the Russian side did not allow an American delegation to its nuclear missiles. In February 2023, Putin signed a law suspending the SOW-III.

