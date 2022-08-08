The Russian government has blocked the US from accessing its nuclear missiles. The inspections were foreseen by the Treaty on the Reduction of Offensive Armaments

Russian authorities have blocked US representatives from accessing its nuclear missiles. The inspection was provided for by the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Weapons.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia writes about this.

"The Russian Federation is forced to resort to this measure now as a result of Washingtonʼs persistent desire to get inspection activities restarted in an apparent order on terms that do not take into account the existing realities, create unilateral advantages for the United States and actually deprive the Russian Federation of the right to carry out inspections on American territory," — reported in the department.

They emphasize that all the sanctions introduced by the USA make it impossible for Russians to inspect the territory of the States, so they allegedly block the admission of American representatives in response.

"We would like to emphasize that the measures we have taken are temporary in nature. Russia is fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the Treaty on SNO, which is, in our eyes, the most important tool for maintaining international security and stability," the message reads.