The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to advance in the Dobropillia direction. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has regained control over 1.3 km², and also conducted a search and destruction operation on the territory of 2.1 km² in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

Assault units advanced from 200 m to 2.5 km in some directions. During the fighting, 43 occupiers were destroyed, and the total enemy losses were 65 people.

11 units of military equipment were also destroyed (artillery systems — 4; UAVs — 6, motorcycles — 1).

In total, during the operation, as of 00:00 on September 22, 2025, 164.5 km² were liberated, and 180.8 km² were cleared of enemy SRGs.

Control over seven settlements was restored, and nine were cleared of enemy SRGs.

The total losses of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillia direction are 2 696 people, of which 1 492 were killed.

The occupiers also lost 856 units of weapons and military equipment. Of these, 12 tanks, 38 armored combat vehicles, 175 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, 441 vehicles, 58 motorcycles and ATVs, 1 special equipment, and 173 UAVs.

What preceded

On August 11, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian troops had advanced in the direction of Dobropillia to Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodyaz, and from there they had penetrated into Vesele, where almost 20 military personnel had already been recorded.

The “Dnipro” Special Operations Command explained at the time that the enemy, having a numerical advantage, was seeping past the first line of defense in small groups, losing many personnel.

The General Staff later confirmed that saboteurs had secretly infiltrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar — some of them were destroyed.

Zelensky said on August 12 that the Russians managed to make a breakthrough near Dobropillia by approximately 10 kilometers.

Already on August 15, the Defense Forces pushed back the Russians near Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodyaz, Vesele, Vilni, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, and Sukhetske. The troops also cleared such settlements as Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyanka, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

