The Ukrainian Defense Forces have pushed back the enemy in some settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the analytical project DeepState, which updated the map, as well as Building 1 of the “Azov” National University.

According to DeepState, the enemy was pushed back near Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodyaz, Vesele, Vilne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, and Sukhetske. The 1st Corps of the “Azov” National Guard says that as a result of search and strike operations, such settlements as Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyanka, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz were cleared.

They stated that they managed to stop the enemyʼs advance in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower: 271 were irretrievable, 101 were medical personnel, and another 13 fighters were taken prisoner. The enemy also lost equipment: the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed or damaged a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 37 units of automobiles and motorcycles, and three guns.

The corps added that stabilization actions in the Dobropillia direction are ongoing.

What preceded

Currently, the Donetsk region remains the most difficult section of the front. The DeepState project reported on August 11 that Russian troops had advanced in the direction of Dobropillia to Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodyaz, and from there they had penetrated into Vesele.

The Dnipro Special Operations Command explained at the time that the enemy, having a numerical advantage, was seeping past the first line of defense in small groups, losing many personnel.

The next day, August 12, the General Staff reported that the Russians had concentrated over 110 000 troops in the Pokrovsk direction. Individual saboteurs had infiltrated several settlements.

In particular, several small SRGs bypassed the positions of Ukrainian defenders and tried to advance towards the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodyaz. Saboteurs also secretly penetrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar.

Later, the president confirmed the Russian breakthrough about 10 kilometers near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Zelensky, groups of Russians were advancing without equipment. Some of them had already been destroyed, some were taken prisoner.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.