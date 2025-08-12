Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the Russian breakthrough near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction for approximately 10 km.

He said this at a meeting with journalists on August 12, Suspilne reports.

According to Zelensky, groups of Russians were advancing without equipment. Some of them had already been destroyed, some had been taken prisoner.

"The task of this advance is clear to us: to form a certain information background by August 15, especially in the American space, that Russia is moving forward, and Ukraine is losing territory," the president emphasized.

He added that the most difficult situation for the Defense Forces remains in Donbas. At the same time, the Ukrainian army advanced in Sumy region, where they cleared another 900 m and in some places the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached the border with Russia. They also managed to advance 1 km in the Luhansk region.

What preceded

The day before, on August 11, the DeepState service reported that Russian troops had advanced in the direction of Dobropillia to Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodyaz, and from there they penetrated into Vesele, where about 20 military personnel have already been recorded.

The Dnipro Special Operations Command explained at the time that the enemy, having a numerical advantage, was seeping past the first line of defense in small groups, losing many personnel.

The next day, August 12, the General Staff reported that the Russians had concentrated over 110 000 troops in the Pokrovsk direction. Individual saboteurs had infiltrated several settlements.

In particular, several small SRGs bypassed the positions of Ukrainian defenders and tried to advance towards the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodyaz. Saboteurs also secretly penetrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar.

The General Staff added that additional forces and resources have already been allocated to detect saboteurs. Earlier this day, “Azov” reported that their fighters had occupied a designated defense zone in the Pokrovsk direction.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.