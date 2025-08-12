The Russians have concentrated over 110 000 troops in the Pokrovsk direction. Individual saboteurs have infiltrated several settlements.

This is reported to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, several small SRGs bypassed the positions of Ukrainian defenders and tried to advance towards the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

Saboteurs also secretly infiltrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar. Some of the groups have already been destroyed, while the rest are in the process of being destroyed.

The General Staff added that additional forces and resources have already been allocated to detect saboteurs. Earlier this day, “Azov” reported that their fighters had occupied a designated defense zone in the Pokrovsk direction.

The day before, on August 11, the DeepState service reported that Russian troops had advanced in the direction of Dobropillia to Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodyaz, and from there they had penetrated into Vesele, where about 20 military personnel had already been recorded.

The Dnipro Special Operations Command explained at the time that the enemy, having a numerical advantage, was seeping past the first line of defense in small groups, losing many personnel.

