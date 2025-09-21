Britain, Canada and Australia recognize Palestinian state

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia announced their recognition of Palestineʼs independence on September 21.

The heads of government of these countries published corresponding statements.

In particular, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese published an official document on his X page. It came into effect on Sunday, September 21.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a speech on X in which he stated that his country supports the two-state solution, adding that both Israel and Palestine “deserve peace”, He also mentioned the Israeli hostages that Hamas refuses to return, and called for this to be done immediately.

“Today, to revive hope for peace for Palestinians and Israelis and the two-state solution, the United Kingdom officially recognizes the State of Palestine,” the video caption reads.

He added that such a decision "is not a reward for Hamas" because, on the contrary, it would mean that the group would no longer rule in Palestine.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also issued a statement saying his country recognizes Palestine and offers its partnership in building a peaceful future "for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel".

Status of Palestine

In 1947, the UN General Assembly voted to establish two independent states—Israel and Palestine—in the historic region of Palestine. However, this plan was never implemented.

In 1988, Palestine, which was partially under Israeli control, declared independence. It has now been recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine.

Among the European states, Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden also recognize Palestineʼs independence. None of the G7 countries has recognized Palestineʼs independence.

Palestine has observer status in the UN, and full membership is only possible by decision of the UN Security Council, but it is blocked by the US.

On May 10, 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution expanding Palestineʼs rights in the organization and calling on the Security Council to favorably review the countryʼs application to become the 194th member of the UN.

In 2024, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized Palestine as a state, hoping that this would contribute to a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. In July, French President Emmanuel Macron reported that he would recognize the Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly.

A little later, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that his country would also recognize Palestine in September. And the Swiss parliament rejected a proposal to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

France and 14 other countries signed a declaration on July 30 that recognizes the State of Palestine. Its signatories “have already recognized, expressed, or are expressing the readiness or positive opinion of our countries regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine”.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Damon criticized the statements of support for Palestine, calling them meaningless and playing into the hands of terrorists.

Author: Yulia Zavadska

