Ireland followed Norway and Spain in recognizing the state of Palestine

At a government meeting, Ireland officially recognized the state of Palestine.

This is stated on the government website.

Ireland recognizes Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and is ready to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah.

Ireland also plans to appoint its ambassador to the State of Palestine along with the full staff of the Irish embassy in Ramallah.

Government officials called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

"This decision by Ireland is about keeping hope alive. Itʼs about believing that the two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security," added Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Earlier today, Spain recognized the independence of Palestine, and before that, Norway.

Context

In 1947, the resolution of the UN General Assembly voted for the creation of two independent states — Israel and Palestine — on the site of the historical region of Palestine. However, this plan did not materialize.

In 1988, Palestine, which was partially under the control of Israel, declared independence. It is currently recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine. In general, among the European states, Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden also recognize the independence of Palestine. None of the countries of the "Big Seven" (G7) recognized the independence of Palestine.

Palestine has observer status in the UN, full membership is possible only by a decision of the UN Security Council, but it is blocked by the USA.

On May 10, 2024, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution expanding Palestineʼs rights in the organization, as well as calling on the Security Council to favorably review the countryʼs request to become the 194th member of the UN.