The last of the Russian drones that flew into the country on September 10 was found in Poland

In Poland, on September 20, police discovered what is likely the last Russian drone that arrived in the country on the night of September 9-10.

RMF24 writes about this.

The drone was found today at around 2:00 p.m. It was lying in a field a few dozen meters from houses. It was spotted by the owner of the plot in the town of Korshe.

The local prosecutorʼs office said it was a "foam drone." Its condition indicated it had been lying in a field for several days.

"We now believe that this is the last of the wanted drones that flew into Polish territory on the night of September 9-10," said Daniel Brodowski, spokesman for the District Prosecutorʼs Office in Olsztyn.

Russian drones in Poland on September 10

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

