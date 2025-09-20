Bloomberg: EU considers options to limit Russian oil imports via “Druzhba” pipeline

The European Union is considering trade measures against Russian oil imports through the “Druzhba” pipeline, which supplies raw materials to Hungary and Slovakia.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to the agencyʼs interlocutors, the likely steps will mostly affect supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, unless they are gradually stopped.

Budapest and Bratislava are still reluctant to give up oil from Moscow and have blocked measures they believe threaten energy security.

These plans are separate from the new sanctions package that the EU presented on September 19. Among the proposed restrictions is a ban on Russian liquefied gas, which will initially apply to short-term contracts six months after entry into force, and from January 1, 2027, to long-term contracts.

Restrictions on Russian oil

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the European Union, capped the price of Russian oil at $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries introduced a new price ceiling for Russian oil products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants. To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia began forming a shadow fleet.

In July 2024, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Russiaʼs shadow fleet consists of almost 600 vessels and represents approximately 10% of the worldʼs "wet cargo" fleet.

Some of the ships of the shadow fleet serve as Russian listening stations, while others transport weapons to Russia. The shadow fleet transports approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, generating huge profits for the Kremlin. In 2023, Russia earned $188 billion from oil exports.

In December, Ukrainian intelligence compiled a dossier on 238 ships and 31 captains from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which Russia and Iran use to circumvent oil sanctions and deliver sanctioned oil.

On January 10, the United States imposed a large-scale package of sanctions against Russian oil companies. 184 Russian tankers, including from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, were subject to restrictions.

On July 18, 2025, the EU imposed its 18th package of sanctions, which, among other things, provided for a reduction in the price ceiling for Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel. The price reduction was later joined by the United Kingdom, and later by Canada and New Zealand.

On September 19, the EU proposed a new sanctions package that would require an accelerated phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas by January 1, 2027.

