Ukrainian intelligence has identified 238 vessels that are part of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian intelligence has compiled a dossier on 238 vessels and 31 captains that are part of the shadow fleet, with the help of which Russia and Iran circumvent oil sanctions and deliver sanctioned oil.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They say that the export of fossil fuels is a key source of funding for the aggressorsʼ military buildup. Thus, in 2023, Russia earned $188 billion from oil exports, Iran — almost $53 billion.

Since 2022, Russia has spent about $10 billion on creating its own shadow fleet.

There are more than a thousand tankers in the shadow fleet — they are mostly outdated, poorly maintained vessels without proper insurance, with complicated ownership and management structures, located in "friendly" jurisdictions, under "convenient" flags.

Since February 2022, more than 50 incidents involving shadow tankers have already been recorded from the Denmark Strait to Malaysia. This is because these vessels refuse pilotage services and use deceptive tactics to hide the origin of the cargo.

The maximum carrying capacity of the shadow fleet is more than 100 million tons — 17% of the world fleet of oil tankers.

What preceded

At the beginning of December 2022, the members of the "Big Seven", as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price restrictions on Russian oil, setting a maximum level of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries introduced a price ceiling for Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants. To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia began to form a shadow fleet.

In July, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reeported a crackdown on Russiaʼs so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers that help it evade sanctions. Then, under the leadership of Great Britain, 44 European countries and the European Union agreed to new sanctions. Later, the USA and Canada joined the program.

At the same time, Prime Minister Starmerʼs Office noted that some of the ships of the shadow fleet are acting as Russian listening stations, while others are transporting weapons to Russia.

In July, Keir Starmer said that Russiaʼs shadow fleet consists of almost 600 vessels and is approximately 10% of the worldʼs "wet cargo" fleet. With its help, the Russian Federation transports approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings great profits to the Kremlin.

In November of this year, Great Britain imposed sanctions against 30 ships of Russiaʼs shadow fleet — this is the countryʼs largest package of sanctions against Russian vessels. In total, Britain has already imposed sanctions on 73 Russian oil tankers — more than any other country.

Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the EU is also preparing a new package of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet.

