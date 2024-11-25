Britain imposed the largest sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against 30 ships of Russiaʼs shadow fleet, which have transported billions of dollars worth of oil and oil products over the past year.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

In total, Britain has already imposed sanctions on 73 Russian oil tankers — more than any other country. Also today, the insurance companies "AlfaStrakhovanie" and VSK, which ensure the operation of the Russian fleet, came under restrictions.

The list of those subject to sanctions includes the tankers “Belgorod”, “Bratsk”, “Krasnoyarsk”, “Kemerovo”, “Kolomna”, “Anatoliy Kolodkin”, Georgy Maslov”, “Viktor Bakaev”, “Antarctic” and others.

Income from the sale of oil is one of the key sources of Russian financing of the war in Ukraine. Britain says sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet will weaken the Kremlinʼs war machine, clear shipping lanes of dangerous traffic and protect international trade.

Russiaʼs shadow fleet also poses significant risks to global trade. Many vessels engage in fraudulent shipping practices and are an environmental hazard—tankers ignore basic safety standards, increasing the likelihood of catastrophic oil spills.

"Russiaʼs income from the sale of oil fuels the fire of war and destruction in Ukraine. I will work with our G7 partners and beyond to put relentless pressure on the Kremlin," said British Foreign Minister David Lammy.

In July, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Russiaʼs shadow fleet consists of almost 600 ships and makes up approximately 10% of the worldʼs "wet cargo" fleet. With its help, the Russian Federation transports approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings great profits to the Kremlin.

At the beginning of December 2022, the members of the "Big Seven", as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price restrictions on Russian oil, setting a maximum level of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries introduced a price ceiling for Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants. To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia began to form a "shadow fleet".

On October 17, 2024, Britain introduced a package of sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet of oil tankers. Then 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas tankers came under restrictions.

