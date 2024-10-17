Britain imposed its largest package of sanctions against the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation

Great Britain has imposed its largest ever package of sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet of oil tankers. 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas tankers were restricted.

This was reported in the government press service.

Sanctioned tanks will not be able to visit UK ports and access Britainʼs world-leading maritime services. Currently, 43 Russian vessels are under British restrictions.

According to London, last year oil tankers, which were sanctioned today, brought Russia about $4.9 billion.

Russiaʼs largest shipping company “Sovcomflot” is trying to rename and offload its ships to avoid British sanctions, but with each new sanctions package, the number of loopholes is shrinking.

At the conference of the European Political Community, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer declared the "Call to Action" — a program to combat Russiaʼs shadow fleet. More than four dozen countries and the EU joined it. Today, October 17, the USA and Canada joined the program.

In July, Keir Starmer said that Russiaʼs shadow fleet consists of almost 600 vessels and is approximately 10% of the worldʼs " wet cargo " fleet. With its help, the Russian Federation transports approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings great profits to the Kremlin.

The Financial Times noted that Russia is also creating a shadow fleet for the transportation of liquefied gas, with the help of little-known companies from the UAE.

