The US has imposed sanctions against Russiaʼs largest oil companies. “Gazprom Neft” is among them

The US has imposed sanctions on Russiaʼs energy sector, in particular, the largest Russian oil companies and their executives have been hit by restrictions. These include “Surgutnaftogaz”, “Gazprom Neft”, “Ingosstrakh”, “Alfastrakhavaniya”, and “Radcomflot”.

This was reported by the US Department of Justice.

The sanctions list also includes the head of “Gazprom Neft” Alexander Dyukov, the son of “Lukoil” co-owner, billionaire Vagit Alekperov, the head of “Zarubezhneftegaz” Sergei Kudryashov, representatives of “Rosatom” management, the director of the state corporation Alexei Likhachev, and the deputy ministers of energy of the Russian Federation Roman Marshavin and Eduard Sheremetsev.

The US is imposing sanctions on the Serbian company NIS, which is a subsidiary of Russiaʼs “Gazprom Neft”. Sanctions have also been imposed on Russian companies that insure maritime transport, including oil. These are “Ingosstrakh” and “Alfastrakhva”.

More than 183 Russian tankers, including those from the Russian shadow fleet, were subject to restrictions. The sanctions lists also included 17 companies and three individuals from Hong Kong, Latvia, Liberia, the UAE, and Russia for alleged trade in Russian oil.

In addition, the US has been banning its companies from providing oilfield services in Russia since February 27.

This is not a complete list of companies and officials in the Russian energy sector that the US has imposed sanctions on. It also includes the Russian Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas plant and its related structures, many regional Russian companies and their subsidiaries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.