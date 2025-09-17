The first PURL aid packages will include missiles for Patriot and Himars systems

The first two packages under the PURL initiative will include missiles for the Patriot and Himars systems.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with European Parliament President Roberta Metzola.

He recalled that Ukraine has already received over $2 billion from partners specifically for the PURL program. The President expects this amount to increase to $3-3.5 billion in October.

"The first two packages are $500 million each, as far as I understand. And what will be in these packages? These packages will definitely contain missiles for Patriot and Himars," Zelensky said.

What is known about the PURL initiative?

PURL is a new mechanism created by representatives of the US and NATO to provide Ukraine with weapons.

Under the PURL system, Ukraine prepares a list of priority requirements, which includes the weapons that are most needed on the front line now. NATO allies buy American weapons or donate their own, if they are in their arsenals. The new mechanism will ensure the rapid supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Within the framework of PURL, NATO allies have already agreed to purchase weapons to fight the Russians for $2 billion. The initiative was joined by:

The Netherlands is the first country to finance a €500 million package;

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden together contributed another $500 million;

Germany announced the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for $500 million.

Luxembourg is also ready to join the initiative — the country is looking for allies for joint implementation of procurements worth $500 million. Latvia will allocate €5 million to this initiative in 2025.

Under this scheme, Western partners hope to provide Ukraine with a total of $10 billion in military assistance.

